Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Bob Saget. (Wikimedia Commons)

Full House star Bob Saget found dead at 65: Orange Country Sheriff’s Office

Saget was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday (Jan. 9), according to the the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office.

Saget was 65 when he died and was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House.

Police said they were called after reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Previous story
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Just Posted

Trail’s weekly cases have soared as numbers increase across the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Trail adds 121 new COVID-19 cases as infections increase across West Kootenay

Fire destroyed a home on West Arm Road in Pass Creek on Jan 7. Photo: Holly Strilaeff
Fire destroys Pass Creek home

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

The assessed value of a typical Nelson single family home is now 646,000. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson has highest housing value in West Kootenay