Footlighters presents romantic comedy Check Please

For a modern look at love and all the blunders that come along with it, Footlighters Theatre Society takes to the stage with Check Please, a family-friendly romantic comedy.

The play runs from March 23 to 25 at 7:30 p.m., as well as at 2 p.m. matinee on March 26, at Kootenay River Auditorium.

“This is a fun play that absolutely every generation will enjoy,” said director Jason Smith. “It mocks modern dating culture and trends.”

Lead actors Tom Greentree and Kala Hooker play two lonely singles who are coerced into going on a series of blind dates. Will they find love even while looking in all the wrong places?

“It’s interesting because everyone else in the play is off the wall and exaggerated, but they are two real everyday people in their 40s that you can relate to,” said Smith. “It’s pure comedy, with just the simple setting of a restaurant.”

The rest of the cast includes Norm Eisler, Cali Blackmore, Zoe Marini, Inismi Luke, Matty Turner, Suzanne Chubb, Dan Goldsmith, and Medeas Brunham. Each person plays two or three roles as different blind dates with each one crazier than the next, from a social media influencer to a compulsive liar.

“There’s kind of that juxtaposition of these crazy dates and how a normal person would react to these scenarios that they’re being thrown into. All the actors are really having fun with their characters,” said co-director Ame Thompson. “Yes, we’re directing, but they’re also bringing a lot to the table in regards of like character development. It’s been really nice bouncing those ideas back and forth with the actors.”

Check Please is the most popular one-act play in the world, so it is sure to please audiences looking for a night out of entertainment.

“It’s just simple, fun, and easy to watch,” said Thompson. “It’s really snappy and moves quickly.”

The show will be about two hours long, with intermission. Concession will be run by a student group fundraising for a com- munity cause.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students/seniors, $10 for children under 12, or $40 for families (two adults and two under 12). Available at Sunshine N’ Gelato and Fly in the Fibre. For the first time, tickets can also be purchased online at crestonauditorium.tickit.ca.

