Creston’s Reach for the Mic contestants move on to finals

Submitted by Creston Valley Arts Council

Eighteen singers will advance to the final round of the Creston Valley Arts Council’s Reach for the Mic singing competition.

The finalists include Emily B., Charnell Blackmore, Hillaree Blackmore, Maggie Blackmore, Tiana Blackmore, Zavenda Blackmore, Kailynn Gill, Jolah Hockley, Jayme Jones, Tamara Leavitt, Leanna MacIsaac, Nevaeh McKendry, MarySan Maplamchang, Montana Mercier, Ellie Reynolds, Tillaina Spring, Connor Smith, and Matty Turner.

The show will be back at the Kootenay River Theatre on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the show can be purchased for $10 at Fly in the Fibre, Sunshine ‘N Gelato, or at the door.

“The talent that was on the stage during the semifinals was incredible,” said event organizer Jason Smith. “All of the singers, whether they’re moving on or not, deserve a huge amount of credit for simply getting up there.”

The semi-final round took place Oct. 14, with the first 200 audience members using electronic pods to rank their favourite in a 15-second window after each singer’s performance.

“It made the night really energetic and really fun,” said committee Brenda Brucker. “A number of audience members commented that they really appreciated the chance to participate.”

The audience votes will also be used for more than just selecting the finalists — the singer who scored highest in the semi-finals will be presented with the People’s Choice Award at the finals.

At the final round on Oct. 28, the singers will be scored by out-of-town judges. Charlene Burditt, from Fort Macleod, Alta., who judged the Creston’s Best Singer contest series (2010-2014), will return for Reach for the Mic. Burditt will be joined by two judges from Nelson, B.C. – Rachel DeShon, who has performed with the Seattle Opera, Boston Pops Orchestra and the Seattle, Pittsburgh and North Carolina symphonies; and Pet Henman, a 43-year veteran of Canadian theatre and music industry, who has performed at Theatre Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon Arts Centre and Stephensville Festival, among others.

Each singer will perform one song for the judges, who will choose the first-, second- and third-place winners. The platinum sponsorship of Century 21 Veitch Realty and the Creston Valley Advance have made it possible to award the winners $400 (first), $200 (second) and $100 (third).

“The talent on the stage is incredible, and I don’t envy the judges having to choose the winners,” said committee member Louise Lansing. “This is going to be a great night for the audience.”

