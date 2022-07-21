Creston’s Footlighters seeking actors, crew for 24-hour production

In just one day, an entire play will be produced for the annual membership drive

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society

Ever wanted to participate in the making of a theatre production but couldn’t commit the time? If so, your chance to experience the magic of creating theatre without a huge time commitment is coming soon.

On Aug. 27, Footlighters Theatre Society will present a 24-hour theatre production, featuring a play that will be revealed to the cast and crew the evening before. The staging, costumes, and sets will be developed throughout the following 24 hours, with the end result being a fully produced one-act play for the troupe’s annual membership drive.

“It’s a little unnerving but also really exciting, and it’s so great that we’re finally giving it a shot,” said Brian Lawrence, who will direct the play. “This is an idea we’ve been tossing around for years.”

The play has been chosen by longtime Footlighters members Frank Goodsir and Ann Deatherage, and requires 15 actors, with roles for both men and women ranging from just a few lines to about 40. Audience members will be invited to come on Aug. 26 for the big reveal, and stay to watch the auditions.

“They can come back the following night to watch the show and see how it all came together,” said Lawrence.

In addition to actors, the production will also require crew members to create costumes and sets, style hair and makeup, and work backstage.

“This will be a great opportunity for anyone interested to try out a bit of theatre,” said Lawrence. “It will be a lot of work in a short period, but a lot of fun, as well.”

Actors and crew who are interested in participating should contact Lawrence at b.lawrence.1701@gmail.com by Aug. 12.

For more information on Footlighters Theatre Society, visit the Facebook page.