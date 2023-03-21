Creston’s Footlighters hosts auditions for next show

Footlighters director Lynn Karey-McKenna (front right) as Peggy Kresswell in 2014 with the cast of Seduced by Moonlight, produced by Stage 43, a Lower Mainland theatre group. (Submitted)

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society

The 28th Footlighters season is nearly over, and auditions for its final production, Seduced by Moonlight, will be held 7 p.m. March 28 at Kootenay River Auditorium.

Directed by Footlighters board member Lynne Karey-McKenna, the comedy-drama by Canadian playwrights Claire Harrison and Clive Doucet focuses on middle-aged dime-store romance novelists Peggy and Richard Cresswell. Under a deadline to write a novel when they no longer have romantic ideas or feelings, they hide away in a cabin run by an eccentric caretaker, accompanied by their creations, Hero and Heroine, who are hoping the book will be finished.

“This is a wonderful play for actors because they get to do comedy, romance and explore quiet real-life issues,” said Karey-McKenna. “This play allows us and the actors to see the humour and struggles in our relationships.”

She’s well aware of how fun and thought-provoking Seduced by Moonlight can be, having played Peggy in a 2014 production by Lower Mainland theatre group Stage 43.

“I loved this play, because it is not just fun and funny, but it has heart,” said Karey-McKenna. “All relationships go through tough spots, and you have to decide if you want to work through them and how. This play delves into that, as well as into what it means to have dreams for yourself, and what you should, could and would do to obtain those dreams — in other words, it’s a comedy that gives you a little to discuss afterwards.”

The auditions will be by cold readings from the script, and Karey-McKenna encourages a spirit of play, fun and exploration.

“An actor simply needs to bring their vulnerable self to the audition,” said Karey-McKenna. “They need to come with an open mind that knows we are there to celebrate who they uniquely are.

“My advice: Leave yourself open and play. Allow yourself to be a married romance writer trying to finish your novel, or a Harlequin hero or heroine filled with all the over-the-top romantic ideas that would entail, or the feisty grumpy owner of a secluded cabin, who only likes some guests, but loves romance novels.”

Karey-McKenna uses her background as an actress, writer, director and psychologist as she guides performers toward their best performances by understanding body language and motivation — turning characters on the page into actual people.

“When I direct I love to honour my actors by giving them mini acting lessons and life lessons that will carry them beyond just this play,” said Karey-McKenna. “Actors, especially community theatre actors, put so much work and devotion into the productions without getting paid that I believe they deserve to leave the production not only with a fine performance but with a little more knowledge than when they came in.”

For more information, contact Lynne Karey-McKenna at 604-807-5802 or lynnekmc@gmail.com.

