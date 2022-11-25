Creston’s Blossom Valley Singers reflect on Christmas through the joy of song

This December will see the return of a long-standing Creston tradition – the Blossom Valley Singers’ (BVS) annual Christmas Concert.

“It’s been three years since they’ve been able to bring a Christmas concert to the community,” said director Laura Johnson, now in her second season with BVS. “The choir hopes Creston will be as glad to have it back as we are.”

This will be the second performance post-COVID, following a spring tribute concert honouring late director Anita Stushnoff.

With the huge “COVID gap” in singing, departing members over the course of 2020 and 2021, welcoming a new director, and adding several new singers, the choir continues its journey of rebuilding and rediscovery.

Performances are scheduled at Kootenay River Secondary School Auditorium on Dec. 10 and 11 (Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon).

The theme is “Reflections of Christmas”, celebrating all the ways that Christmas has meaning in our lives, through both popular tunes and sacred selections. BVS is glad to be welcoming frequent guests Key of She and Kokanee Brass into the line-up and very excited to be including the debut appearance of a new jazz-oriented performance group, made up of Velle Huscroft-Weitman and Morgan Jones along with an accompanying ensemble.

Johnson says the inclusion of other Creston Valley singers and musicians in their programs has been a commitment and tradition of BVS nearly since inception more than 35 years ago.

“Whenever there is opportunity for us to share the stage with others, it’s an opportunity to lift each other up and to celebrate Creston’s culture of appreciating music and live performance,” she said.

Tickets are available at Fly in the Fibre, Kingfisher Books, and Sunshine & Gelato (formerly Black Bear Books) – $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. COVID vaccination and masking is no longer required for attendance at events in the theatre, but anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask is encouraged to do so.

