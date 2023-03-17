The Agora String Quartet. (Submitted)

Creston Concert Society presents dynamic musical matinee with Nicolas Ellis and The Agora String Quartet

Don’t miss it this Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

The Creston Concert Society presents another outstanding afternoon of musical talent with Nicolas Ellis and The Agora String Quartet.

The show will be on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Kootenay River Theatre.

The Agora String Quartet, composed of young and talented professional musicians, accompanied by pianist and conductor Nicolas Ellis, offers a vibrant, energetic chamber music concert.

As artistic director of Orchestre de l’Agora, Nicolas Ellis has developed an extraordinary approach with the audience, developing a strong connection by his presentations.

The ensemble has established a strong reputation on the Montreal music scene through its artistic excellence and its numerous community outreach projects such as a monthly concert series at the Prison Bordeaux in Montreal and educational workshops with the Share the Warmth Foundation and many more.

Also featured on the program are works inspired by folk and nature from composers Ernest MacMillan, Lili Boulanger, Ann Southam, Marcus Goddard and Dvoák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major.

Advance tickets are available for $25 adult, $12 youth from Fly in the Fibre and Kingfisher Books until early afternoon the day prior to the performance, and through info@crestonconcertsociety.ca until 6 p.m. the prior day.

Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the event for $28 adult, $14 youth.

Doors open at approximately 1:30 P.M.

