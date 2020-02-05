Creston Concert Society presenting classical crossover vocal group Vivace

The Creston Concert Society presents Vivace at the Prince Charles Theatre on Feb. 14, 2020. (Submitted)

Vivace is a sophisticated and thrilling combination of four exceptional pop and classical singers. Since performing at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games, Vivace has gone on to captivate audiences throughout the United States and Canada.

Vivace’s stirring combination of male and female voices creates a sound that is exclusively their own, setting them apart in the classical-crossover pantheon. With a rich and diverse repertoire ranging from pop songs to opera arias to their own self-written material, Vivace undoubtedly puts a fresh spin on both classical and contemporary music, and they perform at Prince Charles Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, presented by the Creston Concert Society.

Soprano Tiffany Desrosiers received her bachelor of music degree from the University of British Columbia (UBC), with a major in vocal performance. Her unique ability to sing both pop and classical styles led to sharing the stage with David Foster, Ben Harper, Jackson Browne, Colin James, the former Canadian Tenors, Jully Black and Loverboy. and collaborate as a background vocalist on recordings for Rita MacNeil, Mýa and Melanie B (Spice Girls). Her EP Fearless is best described as an infusion of the powerhouse vocals of Celine Dion and Sia, with classical and electronic overtones. Desrosiers was hand-picked to record and perform the 2010 BC Summer Games Ceremonies theme song.

With a master’s degree in voice from McGill, a bachelor’s degree in opera from UBC and a vocal performance diploma from Mount Royal University (MRU), coloratura soprano Lauren Woods has performed in operas, recitals and oratorios. Woods most recently performed Handel’s Messiah with the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra, Mozart’s Requiem with Luminous Voices, and Bach’s St. John Passion with the Festival Chorus. Notable performances include Musetta in La Bohème, the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute, and Gretel in Hansel und Gretel (Cowtown Opera). In 2016, Woods was one of six singers chosen to represent Canada at the international Belvedere competition in Amsterdam.

With one of the most beautiful voices to grace the classical crossover genre, singer-songwriter Joel Ros captures the hearts of audiences with his unique style of pop-infused with a classical flair. Fueled by his passion for music and his love for singing, the tenor has shared the stage with Canadian classical crossover artist Mark Masri, and performed in the opening act for Grammy Award-winning pop star Ke$ha in Pittsburgh in 2018. Ros also stars in a brand new show called Evolution that reviews and highlights 60 years of the history of pop music in 60 minutes.

Leon Leontaridis holds a music performance diploma from MRU and a bachelor of music degree in performance from the University of Victoria. He has toured and performed with groups such as the Canadian Tenors, Destino, Calgary Opera, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Cowtown Opera. Some of his touring highlights are Carnegie Hall, the Beijing Olympics, and St. Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey in London, England. He has performed in cross-Canada tours with the Rankin Family and Canadian country music superstar George Canyon.

The piano has been part of Paloma Pendharkar’s life for as long as she can remember. Paloma attended the contemporary music and technology program as a piano major at Selkirk College in Nelson. A versatile musician, Pendharkar has played on cruise ships around the world. She also plays with bands including ABRACadabra tribute shows.

Elyse Jacobson began studying the violin at the age of five and completed her bachelor of music degree in violin performance at UBC, under the tutelage of Jasper Wood. She has appeared on stage and in recordings with Rod Stewart, Michael Bublé, Kanye West, Marianas Trench, Sarah Slean, 54-40, Richard Clayderman, and many others, and has completed several concert tours in Europe, the United States and Canada.

Vivace performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Advance tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for youth ($25/$12 at the door) and available at Black Bear Books, Kingfisher Used Books and Fly in the Fibre.

Most Read