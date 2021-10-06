Creston Concert Society announces first live concert in over a year

Marc Atkinson, pictured third from left, is a multi-instrumentalist and leader of this trio with Brett Martens on guitar, and Cameron Wilson playing violin. (Photo courtesy of Creston Concert Society)

For the first time in over a year, the Creston Concert Society is happy to announce the first live concert during the pandemic.

The Marc Atkinson Trio, featuring Cameron Wilson on violin, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the theatre at the Creston Valley Secondary School at 2 p.m.

The trio consists of JUNO-nominated, award-winning Marc Atkinson on acoustic lead guitar, Brett Martens on acoustic rhythm guitar, Scott White with stand-up bass. Their melodies draw inspiration from classical, jazz, and roots traditions.

According to their website, “the music of this virtuosic group is melodically captivating, sensually charged and ferociously, technically awe-inspiring.” For more information, visit www.marcatkinson.com

Tickets for the show will cost $25 per adult and $12 for youth (ages 18 and under). Tickets will only be sold online and not available at the door.

To order, send an e-mail to info@crestonconcertsociety.ca. Please include the number of tickets requested, and the full name and contact information for each person. This will be essential for contact tracing.

Provincial health orders and COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

Masks will be required to be worn throughout the performance.

All audience members will be required to provide proof of having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to the concert. Anyone unable to present an official, scannable vaccine card will not be allowed entry, in which case tickets will not be refunded.

Please do not attend the show if you are feeling ill. Refunds will be issued for tickets cancelled in advance due to illness.

