Creston Community Band presents spring concert

The band will perform on Monday, April 24 at the Kootenay River Auditorium

Celebrate the arrival of spring next week with the Creston Community Band.

On Monday, April 24, the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Kootenay River Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

The concert will have a wide variety of musical selections, including the popular “Blue Moon”, Pharrell Williams’ “Happy’, and some exciting excerpts from the musical “Grease!”

The Creston Community Band was formed 34 years ago and is currently under the expert direction of Monte Anderson. The instrumentalists are part of a non-profit club and all funds raised at our concerts help to pay for the band’s expenses.

The band plays at many town events such as the Creston Valley Blossom Festival parade, the Fall Fair, and the Santa Claus Parade, as well as two band concerts each year.

New members are always welcome. If you have experience playing a wind instrument or percussion, even if it was many years ago, and would like to join a group of enthusiastic, dedicated musicians, please visit www. communityband.ca/creston for contact information, or feel free to approach any one of our members. Practices run all year long and are held at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church Hall on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Creston Community Band is celebrating the arrival of spring with their first show of the year. (Submitted)
