The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head)” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 440 million views on Spotify and the video has over 90 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

A two-month-old song from a Mission artist has become the biggest music hit to come out of the Fraser Valley in recent history.

Isaiah Faber, known as Powfu, released “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” in April 2020, and the song been heard by over 440 million people on Spotify.

The music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has reached over 90 million views on Youtube. Faber’s other music videos are also filmed at various Abbotsford locations.

In order to become the Fraser Valley’s biggest hit of all time, it would have to surpass the Carly Rae Jepsen’s smash 2013 hit “Call Me Maybe,” which has over 1.2 billion views on Youtube.

It seems music runs in the family as Faber’s father, David, is the lead singer of the Canadian punk band Faber Drive. Faber Drive, also hailing from Mission, was nominated for a Juno Award in 2008.

RELATED: A driving force

abbotsfordMissionMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19 border restrictions splits Creston families apart

The closed border has made it so international families cannot see each other

Province launches online cannabis startup guide to licensing

The step-by-step process is meant to help prospective cannabis cultivators

New Mennonite school proposed for the Creston Valley

The new school would have a playground and ballpark that local residents can use

COVID-19 health and safety training announced for Creston farmers and workers

The training will focus on accommodation issues and how to safely deal with the virus

PHOTOS: Dozens attend Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Creston

People marched down Canyon Street to Creston’s Townhall

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Pacific Coastal Airlines resumes Cranbrook-Vancouver flight service

Flight service between the two cities was cancelled last March due to competition

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Racialized individuals often face discrimination in accessing health care

Lower childhood asthma rates from less prescribing of antibiotics: B.C. study

Children who were prescribed antibiotics as infants went on to develop asthma, study finds

B.C. First Nation calling for Williams Lake councillor to resign over residential school remarks

Chief Willie Sellars said comments were shocking and disturbing

Nakusp RCMP seek suspect who damaged police vehicle

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Most Read