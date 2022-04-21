Christina Lake launching ‘Live Music at the lake 2022’ with power trio

For prices and to purchase advance tickets visit the society’s website: christinalakearts.com.

As a perfect antidote to post-pandemic restrictions, the Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society is excited to present Jack Semple and his power trio in an evening of great music and dancing. Image: Submitted

If you’re in the mood to cut a rug, or simply pining to enjoy some live music again, then consider taking a jaunt to Christina Lake on May 5 for a night of dancing and entertainment.

The Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society will welcome Canadian guitarist and singer Jack Semple to the stage at the Christina Lake community hall at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5.

“As a perfect antidote to post-pandemic restrictions, the Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society is excited to present Jack Semple and his power trio in an evening of great music and dancing,” the society says. “Christina Lake and the Boundary country will be treated to one of Canada’s very best guitarists and performers.”

Semple, an accomplished musician hailing from Regina, has reached an international audience for his songwriting, recordings and performances as a vocalist and funky blues-loving guitarist.

He’s a Juno Award recipient, a two-time winner of the Western Canadian Blues Album of the Year and a two-time Gemini nominee.

Semple has also composed a soundtrack for the upcoming documentary, “Losing Our Religion.”

What he most enjoys most, however, is jamming live. So he’s the perfect performer to launch “Live Music at the lake 2022.”

He says, “I’m excited to play for the first time for the folks in Christina Lake, and see how high we can raise the roof together.”

For prices and to purchase advance tickets visit the society’s website: christinalakearts.com.

Click on the “Performing Arts” banner and the 2022 events link.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is slated to run until 10 p.m.

The hall is located at 90 Park Rd.

For more information call 250.444.1887 or email concerts@christinalakearts.com.

About the Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society

In the summer of 2006 Boundary country artists and artisans from the Christina Lake and Kettle River Valley area formed a society to represent and facilitate the growth and development of the region’s artistic community. Although the area had an abundance of artists in an impressive range of mediums, there was no central place to come together and share their expertise and showcase their wares.

It was envisioned that a studio teaching space and public gallery/welcome centre would be created to further the arts. In partnership with the Christina Lake Chamber of Commerce, the society spearheaded the construction and funding of what has now become known as the Christina Lake Welcome and Arts Centre. Nearly $2 million was raised through grants and donations, art auctions, and other means, to construct the area’s first “green” high performance building, which has become an inclusive community hub.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca

