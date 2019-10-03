Voices for the Salish Sea. (Photo submitted)

Celebrating the Salish Sea through story & song

The 2019-2020 season of Creston Concert Society kicks off on Oct. 4 with Voices for the Salish Sea, at 7:30 p.m. at the Prince Charles Theatre.

Drawn together by a deep, abiding love for their home, members of Pacific Canadian muso-historians Tiller’s Folly (Bruce Coughlan, Nolan Murray and Laurence Knight) and eco-folk rockers The Wilds (Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) have joined forces in a celebration of songs and stories about the Salish Sea, it’s beauty, history, ecology and culture.

Two things that singer/songwriter Holly Arntzen (vocals, dulcimer and piano) is passionate about are music and her love of the natural world; they are intricately entwined as Holly continues her life-long mission to educate and change the hearts of people about our environment and the planet’s future.

Holly’s determination to bring the message of environmental sustainability to the world is unwavering. Working in collaboration for many years with her late husband and producer, Stephen Foster, and today with a group of talented musicians and artists, she creates songs of innocence that carry a much deeper relevance.

Bruce Coughlan (vocals, acoustic guitar) began his musical career busking on Vancouver street corners at the age of 13. He recorded his first record in 1984, and since has recorded 14 albums of original and adapted traditional music across a broad range of the roots music genre. Many of Bruce’s songs have been recorded by some of the most legendary names in acoustic music.

Bruce is possibly best recognized for his historically-based ballads, written on Pacific Canadian themes and recorded by Tiller’s Folly, who in 2015 released Stirring Up Ghosts, a cd collection of 24 historically-based songs.

Laurence Knight (electric bass, vocals) is a fifty-year veteran of Western Canada’s vibrant music scene who’s first love is Rhythm and Blues. Early in his career, Laurence earned a solid reputation in Vancouver’s blues music community, touring and recording with the Foreman Young Band, Jim Byrnes and the legendary Long John Baldry, just to mention a few.

In a shift from R and B to folk music Laurence once again found his stride while performing and recording with many of the west’s most iconic artists, including Roy Forbes, Shari Ulrich and Ferron.

Laurence is an expressive bassist and energetic performer who adds his soulful, rhythmic signature to all he touches. When not performing, Laurence spends much of his time producing jazz/roots albums.

Nolan Murray (electric bass, vocals) has a long history as a multi-instrumentalist who at an early age, parlayed an impressive list of championships into a touring/recording career that has spanned decades.

Throughout that time, he’s left his musical imprint with a long list of iconic performers including Loretta Lynn, Brenda Lee, John Fogerty ,The Irish Rovers, Randy Travis, John Cowan, Ricky Van Shelton, David Frizzell, Patricia Conroy, Gary Fjellgaard, Jess Lee, Funk Brother’s Bob Babbitt, and Wrecking Crew’s Larry Knechtel.

Kevin Wright (electric bass, vocals) has spent the majority of his musical life singing in rock bands. With a microphone plugged into a little red record player he’d throw concerts in his back yard at the age of 9. KISS concerts were regular fare, tennis rackets for guitars, white 5-gallon buckets for drums. It served to light the spark that still burns bright today.

In 2004 Kevin met Stephen Foster and Holly Arntzen who were shopping a Voices of Nature radio program. It was a life-defining moment when the three joined forces and began Voices of Nature School Music programs. After Stephen’s sudden death, Holly and Kevin continued the work he had begun. The work which they continue to this day.

The Voices for The Salish Sea believe in engaging communities through choirs and schools; this project provides choral arrangements in advance so that community and youth choirs can join in the joy and fun of performing in the concert. The Mormon Hills School Choir will appear with Voices for The Salish Sea as special guests at both a student concert on Friday afternoon and the evening performance. This talented choir is comprised of about 40 voices, under the direction of Peter Blackmore. They have been rehearsing for the last few weeks and will join the band for the songs Where the Coho Flash Silver, and The Watershed Song, amongst others.

Advance tickets for Voices for the Salish Sea available at Black Bear Books, Kingfisher Books and Fly in the Fibre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

Just Posted

Creston students share the story of Orange Shirt Day

Students at Adam Robertson Elementary School came together on Sept. 30 to… Continue reading

Six-lane highway through Slocan Valley? RDCK board not impressed

Board votes unanimously not to support an economic study

PROFILE: Trev Miller running for Animal Protection Party in Kootenay Columbia

Party policy includes addressing climate change and eliminating subsidies for unsustainable industry

Expanded social worker program enhances primary care in Creston

Doctors and patients in Creston are welcoming the expansion of an innovative… Continue reading

Loud explosion rocks Creston in early morning hours

A loud explosion awoke residents in the vicinity of 10th Avenue North… Continue reading

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read