A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win after crossword victory

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks of the CTV reality series’ ninth season.

They narrowly beat out Tyler Turner and Kayleen VanderRee of Comox Valley, B.C.

Smith and Kastner, who are both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks.

The couple has said they were competing for all those affected by the 2018 tragedy, in which a semi crashed into a bus carrying the junior hockey team, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others, including Smith.

The season finale was the 100th episode of the series, which was just renewed for its tenth season.

READ ALSO: Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada

Movies and TV

Previous story
Good Luck leads to Polaris Prize for Debbie Friday

Just Posted

The beach at McDonald Creek Provincial Park has eroded due to fast-changing water levels. (Photo by Josh Piercey)
High and dry at the Arrow Lakes Reservoir

Movement is Medicine, a new trail race, will be held in Nelson on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30. The organizers include (L-R): Randy Richmond, Alexandra Forsythe, Danica Weager and Jaclyn Dexter. A logo for the event was designed by former Mount Sentinel Secondary student Sage Piller. Photo: Tom Weager
New Nelson trail race to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

SAR volunteers receive instruction on the complexities of setting up a rope system for a high-angle rope rescue at a canyon in Kokanee Creek. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kootenay search and rescue volunteers train at weekend workshops

Annabelle Estrada, front, steadies herself on the corner with Ryder Lock, 10, close behind as they hit the track for warm-ups before the Racing 4 Change races began on Sunday. Photo: Karen McKinley
Greenwood dirt bike club opens track for Racing 4 Change