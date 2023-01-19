ArtSpace hosts group show at Tilted Brick Gallery

Last Friday, artists brought their talents together to host a group show at Tilted Brick Gallery.

At the new location near downtown, members of the public were invited to stop by and view artwork from the ArtSpace members as well as short films from Kootenay Film Society.

“We just wanted to celebrate our opening with our members here,” said artist Marnie Temple. “It’s really about people coming together and creating. It brings the community together.”

Now home to over 20 members, the collaborative ArtSpace allows creators to work on their own practices for a monthly fee while making meaningful connections with other artists and developing a sense of community.

In the same building, the Tilted Brick Gallery offers exhibitions that change and evolve throughout the year.

“It’s nice to be able to come in and have our own studio space, but be able talk about your work and share that camaraderie and support with other artists,” said Temple.

For more information on Tilted Brick Gallery and ArtSpace, visit tiltedbrickgallery.com. Art classes and workshops for adults and children at all skill levels will be also held in 2023.

Sue Binstead poses with her art. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Aum Nicol poses with her piece “Scotland Sky”. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

“Lone Crow” by Janet Holder. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston ValleyEntertainment