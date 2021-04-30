This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk’s 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk’s 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Anne Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills

Anne Douglas, the widow of Kirk Douglas and stepmother of Michael Douglas, died Thursday in California. She was 102.

Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills, according to an obituary provided by spokeswoman Marcia Newberger. No cause of death was given.

Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood legend who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, died in February 2020 at 103.

He married Anne Buydens in 1954 after they met in Paris while he was filming “Act of Love” and she was doing publicity. They had two sons, Peter, a producer, and Eric, an actor.

“I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn’t married Anne. I might not have survived without her business acumen and her finely-honed instincts,” Kirk Douglas once said.

In 2017 the couple published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.”

The Douglas Foundation, which Anne and her husband co-founded, has donated millions to a wide range of institutions, from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Michael Douglas said his stepmother “will always be in our hearts.”

“She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne’s support and partnership,” the actor said in a statement.

Kirk Douglas’ first wife and Michael’s mother, Diana Douglas, died in 2015.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs
Next story
‘It is life-saving’: Elliot Page opens up about surgery to Oprah

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

Sandy Wayling, LKB social development worker, poses with band member Cheryl Louie as she receives one of the gardening kits. (Submitted)
‘Grow through what you go thru’: Lower Kootenay Band members try out their green thumbs

The LKB social development worker gave out 20 garden starter kits for the growing season

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Gaelen Schnare checking out birds on the shore of Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Ktunaxa Building in Cranbrook, B.C. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ktunaxa Nation Council health research project gets $950,000 grant

Collaboration between the Ktunaxa, IH, UBC and UVIC gets grant from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research.

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

Most Read