Local band 408 plays the Tivoli Theatre

408 will be performing at the Tivoli Theatre on June 24. (From left to right) Aiden Douma, Perryn Hula, Evans Daybell-Chambers, Kai Coleman and Rylen Hula. (Photo submitted)

The Creston Valley Advance caught up with four of the five-member band 408 to chat about their June 24 performance at the Tivoli Theatre.

How old are you guys and what instrument do you play?

Evans Daybell-Chambers: I’m 16 and I play the lead guitar and vocals.

Aiden Douma: I’m 15 and I play the drums.

Perryn Hula: I’m 15 and I play rhythm guitar

Kai Coleman: I’m 15 and I play lead guitar and Rylen Hula is 17 and plays the bass. He’s at work right now.

What genre of music do you guys play?

Chambers: Mostly rock, kind of alternative rock. Sometimes we cover the classics. But most of the stuff that we write and play is more alternative.

What bands would you say have influenced you the most?

Coleman: Soundgarden, Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Hendrix, Guns and Roses and the White Stripes.

How did you come up with the name of the band?

Douma: It’s actually the number on our studio.

How long have you guys known each other?

Coleman: Evans and Rylen have been in a band for five, six years.

Douma: I was the drummer for the band a long time ago, and then kind of dropped off for a little bit.

Coleman: I moved here a year and a half ago, and joined the band. Perryn is our newbie. He’s joined up with the band a couple of months ago.

Chambers: We have known each other for roughly three or four years.

Coleman: We know each other through school and through the House of Rock.

What inspired you guys to get together and play music together?

Chambers: Just the love for it. There’s not a lot of music scene in this town, obviously. So when we can find other people that are interested in the same people that we’re interested in and like to do the stuff that we like to do, it’s pretty cool.

Douma: Yeah we’re lucky to find other guys who have the same musical interests.

I understand that you guys are going to be performing a few times this summer in Creston. Can you tell me where you will be?

Hula: On June 24, we’re going to be playing at the Tivoli Theatre at seven o’clock. On Aug. 31, we’re opening up for BC/DC at the 3-Eh Stage.

You guys must be excited about that.

Coleman: Oh yeah! We can’t wait.

Douma: We are also going to be playing at Jimmy’s for the Battle of the Bands on July 12.

Chambers: If we make it into the next round in the Battle of the Bands we will play again at Millennium Park on July 13.

Coleman: Yeah, if you like music, then come see us. We’re pretty good.

Sounds like you guys are getting serious about your music.

Chambers: For me, at least I’m playing for the love of music itself. Just wherever it takes me. I want to continue to play as much as I can.

You all feel the same way?

Coleman, Douma, Chambers, Hula (in union): Yeah!

Tickets for BC/DC at the 3-Eh Stage are online at Eventbrite or https://www.facebook.com/events/614227159047177

