408 will be performing at the Tivoli Theatre on June 24. (From left to right) Aiden Douma, Perryn Hula, Evans Daybell-Chambers, Kai Coleman and Rylen Hula. (Photo submitted)

Local band 408 plays the Tivoli Theatre

Tickets are available at Black Bear Books.

The Creston Valley Advance caught up with four of the five-member band 408 to chat about their June 24 performance at the Tivoli Theatre.

How old are you guys and what instrument do you play?

Evans Daybell-Chambers: I’m 16 and I play the lead guitar and vocals.

Aiden Douma: I’m 15 and I play the drums.

Perryn Hula: I’m 15 and I play rhythm guitar

Kai Coleman: I’m 15 and I play lead guitar and Rylen Hula is 17 and plays the bass. He’s at work right now.

What genre of music do you guys play?

Chambers: Mostly rock, kind of alternative rock. Sometimes we cover the classics. But most of the stuff that we write and play is more alternative.

What bands would you say have influenced you the most?

Coleman: Soundgarden, Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Hendrix, Guns and Roses and the White Stripes.

How did you come up with the name of the band?

Douma: It’s actually the number on our studio.

How long have you guys known each other?

Coleman: Evans and Rylen have been in a band for five, six years.

Douma: I was the drummer for the band a long time ago, and then kind of dropped off for a little bit.

Coleman: I moved here a year and a half ago, and joined the band. Perryn is our newbie. He’s joined up with the band a couple of months ago.

Chambers: We have known each other for roughly three or four years.

Coleman: We know each other through school and through the House of Rock.

What inspired you guys to get together and play music together?

Chambers: Just the love for it. There’s not a lot of music scene in this town, obviously. So when we can find other people that are interested in the same people that we’re interested in and like to do the stuff that we like to do, it’s pretty cool.

Douma: Yeah we’re lucky to find other guys who have the same musical interests.

I understand that you guys are going to be performing a few times this summer in Creston. Can you tell me where you will be?

Hula: On June 24, we’re going to be playing at the Tivoli Theatre at seven o’clock. On Aug. 31, we’re opening up for BC/DC at the 3-Eh Stage.

You guys must be excited about that.

Coleman: Oh yeah! We can’t wait.

Douma: We are also going to be playing at Jimmy’s for the Battle of the Bands on July 12.

Chambers: If we make it into the next round in the Battle of the Bands we will play again at Millennium Park on July 13.

Coleman: Yeah, if you like music, then come see us. We’re pretty good.

Sounds like you guys are getting serious about your music.

Chambers: For me, at least I’m playing for the love of music itself. Just wherever it takes me. I want to continue to play as much as I can.

You all feel the same way?

Coleman, Douma, Chambers, Hula (in union): Yeah!

Tickets for the Tivoli Theatre performance are available at Black Bear Books.

Tickets for BC/DC at the 3-Eh Stage are online at Eventbrite or https://www.facebook.com/events/614227159047177

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Just Posted

LETTER: Conservatives announce real plan to protect our environment

Canadians know that when it comes to the environment, Liberals are all talk and no action.

Rob Morrison announces Conservative plan to protect our environment

“Conservatives have a strong legacy of protecting the environment. But Liberals have always been all talk and no action,” said Rob Morrison, “And not surprisingly, we’re getting more of the same under Justin Trudeau.”

College of the Rockies Creston campus hosting seed production workshop

Full-day workshop geared toward local farmers.

Rossland’s pot shop still a few months away from opening

Jeff Weaver says he’s confident his chain is being prudent with its plans

Summer solstice evening market

Celebrate the bounty the valley has to offer on June 21 from 4-9 pm at Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston.

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

Most Read