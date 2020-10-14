Black Press file photo

Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce to host Nelson-Creston all-candidates virtual forum

Residents can register for the event by emailing manager@crestonvalleychamber.com

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates virtual forum for the Nelson-Creston riding on Oct. 20, when residents are invited to tune in and ask questions or listen to party platforms before the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The forum begins at 7 p.m., and each candidate is given two minutes for their opening presentation. Introductions will be followed by an hour-long question and answer period.

The webinar, which will take place on Zoom, will end with a two-minute conclusion from each candidate.

The forum has space for 100 registrants, who will be able to type their questions via the webinar’s chat.

“They can direct questions to the appropriate candidate, or the moderator may choose and allow all candidates to respond,” said Brenda Brucker, the acting manager of the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Brucker added that the moderator has the ability to deem any questions inappropriate or offensive, and if there aren’t enough questions, candidates will be asked general questions around issues such as affordable housing and more.

Community members interested in registering for the event can do so by emailing manager@crestonvalleychamber.com.

BC politicsElection 2020

Most Read