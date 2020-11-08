BREAKING: Brittny Anderson wins Nelson-Creston

Anderson came out on top of the final results made public by Elections BC

Brittny Anderson of the NDP has been named the winner of the Nelson-Creston riding for the provincial election.

Anderson came out on top of final results released Sunday by Elections BC. She won her first campaign with 7,296 votes ahead of the Green Party’s Nicole Charlwood, who had 5,611.

Tanya Finley of the Liberal Party followed with 4,171 votes, while Terry Tiessen of the Libertarian Party finished with 384.

Anderson’s election means she will vacate her seat on Nelson City Council, which will in turn need to hold a byelection.

The BC NDP had already been elected to a majority government, and finished the election with 57 seats. The Liberals took 28 seats, while the Green Party will send two candidates to Victoria.

Anderson had led Charlwood by 934 votes when polls closed Oct. 24, but her victory couldn’t be confirmed until 4,041 mail-in ballots from Nelson-Creston were counted.

