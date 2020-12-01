Note to the Editor: In my day, we were the “peace generation”

By Signe Miller
In my day, we were the “peace generation,” protesting the American military bombing Cambodian children with Agent Orange. And you want to protest being made to wear a mask to protect your health and MINE? Wow!
“Protesting public health measures isn’t going to solve anything. In fact, that’s exactly why we’re still in this pandemic. We are stuck in this pandemic because we refuse to work together to pull ourselves out of it.”
“I felt sorry for the two boys that were sent to report on the rally. They seemed clearly out of their element. From my experience, they did nothing to convey the scope of that public meeting.”
