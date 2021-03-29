Kelsey Yates is the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)

Kelsey Yates is the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)

Hello from the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance

“I’m excited to grow roots in this community.”

I wanted to take the chance to introduce myself to our readers. I’m Kelsey Yates, the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance.

I’m originally from Alberta, where I have a background as a community reporter. In 2016, I graduated from SAIT Polytechnic’s journalism program in Calgary. I went on to work for a variety of weekly publications including the Airdrie Echo, Strathmore Standard, and Cochrane Times. I enjoyed building relationships with the people in those communities, and I hope to do the same here.

When I accepted this position, it felt like coming home. For quite some time, I have been looking for a change of pace. After 10 years spent in the hustle and bustle of Calgary, I welcomed this opportunity to enjoy small-town living once again. I grew up on a farm in northern Alberta, where the nearest village had a population of 600 people. From my childhood, I have many fond memories of spending time outdoors to connect with nature. I’ve always missed the peace and quiet of the country.

I have a strong connection to the Kootenays as well. Both of my parents were born and raised in B.C., so I spent many summers travelling here to visit extended family. Creston is also my mother’s hometown. She moved back in 2014, and she’s been working as a nurse at the Creston Valley Hospital ever since.

There’s a charm and a beauty to this valley that can’t be found anywhere else. In the coming months, I’m looking forward to exploring more. When I’m not at the office, I love to hike, kayak, birdwatch, walk my dog (Schultz), and hang out with my cat (Kiki).

I’m excited to grow roots in this community. My favourite part about my job is meeting new people and hearing their unique stories. Please feel free to reach out to me. I’d love to hear what you would like to see more of in the Creston Valley Advance.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

 

@kelseyannayates
kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Editor’s Note: My final issue at the Advance

Just Posted

Kelsey Yates is the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance. (Photo by Aaron Hemens)
Hello from the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance

“I’m excited to grow roots in this community.”

Creston Town Hall. File photo
Council Comments: Moving Forward

“This last year has been challenging for my family health-wise, and we have made the difficult decision to leave the Creston Valley to be closer to our children and grandchildren.”

Letters to the editor. File photo
Letter to the Editor: My response to Councilor DeBoon

“I am afraid that if our mayor and town councillors insist on their ‘free-spending flush pocket’ ways that our town will eventually go bankrupt.”

DriveBC says an accident closed this stretch of Highway 3A northeast of Nelson on Monday morning. Illustration: Google Maps
UPDATE: Highway 3A reopens after accident

An incident closed the highway near Nelson

Wayne Stetski was officially confirmed as the NDP Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia at a virtual nomination meeting held on March 27, 2021. (Submitted file)
Wayne Stetski confirmed as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia

Former MP Wayne Stetski was unanimously confirmed as a federal candidate on March 27

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

(Metro Creative photo)
Teachers’ union calls on B.C. to expand Surrey mask mandate to Vancouver Coastal Health

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

A Greater Victoria realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
B.C. realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot Joel Wilson walks past the crash site of one of his team's plane in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, May 17, 2020. One person has died and another is badly injured after a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashed in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Bird strike, power failure led to fatal Snowbirds crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Crash killed one and injured the pilot

Most Read