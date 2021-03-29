Hello from the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance

I wanted to take the chance to introduce myself to our readers. I’m Kelsey Yates, the new editor of the Creston Valley Advance.

I’m originally from Alberta, where I have a background as a community reporter. In 2016, I graduated from SAIT Polytechnic’s journalism program in Calgary. I went on to work for a variety of weekly publications including the Airdrie Echo, Strathmore Standard, and Cochrane Times. I enjoyed building relationships with the people in those communities, and I hope to do the same here.

When I accepted this position, it felt like coming home. For quite some time, I have been looking for a change of pace. After 10 years spent in the hustle and bustle of Calgary, I welcomed this opportunity to enjoy small-town living once again. I grew up on a farm in northern Alberta, where the nearest village had a population of 600 people. From my childhood, I have many fond memories of spending time outdoors to connect with nature. I’ve always missed the peace and quiet of the country.

I have a strong connection to the Kootenays as well. Both of my parents were born and raised in B.C., so I spent many summers travelling here to visit extended family. Creston is also my mother’s hometown. She moved back in 2014, and she’s been working as a nurse at the Creston Valley Hospital ever since.

There’s a charm and a beauty to this valley that can’t be found anywhere else. In the coming months, I’m looking forward to exploring more. When I’m not at the office, I love to hike, kayak, birdwatch, walk my dog (Schultz), and hang out with my cat (Kiki).

I’m excited to grow roots in this community. My favourite part about my job is meeting new people and hearing their unique stories. Please feel free to reach out to me. I’d love to hear what you would like to see more of in the Creston Valley Advance.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@kelseyannayates

kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyEditorials