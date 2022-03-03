(File image from Pixabay)

Conspiracists tamper with Advance newspapers in community boxes

Readers have notified our staff of the unauthorized inserts

It has come to our attention that a certain number of our recent Creston Valley Advance newspapers have been tampered with, by someone with ties to a publication devoted to COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

Let us assure everyone who may have seen these unauthorized inserts in the Advance community pick-up boxes, it was not of our doing.

The publication in question goes against our editorial direction and is nothing we would support.

Black Press Media policy dictates that we follow and reflect the information and advice provided by expert public health officials. Our primary objective is that the content we directly control and publish online and in print, are not the vehicles of COVID misinformation.

The affected newspapers appear to be ones that were accessible in our community boxes. The likely scenario is that someone came by shortly after the papers were delivered to the community boxes, and inserted the offensive material inside.

Thank you all for your continued support.

