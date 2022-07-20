Wloka Farms: The tricky practice of irrigation

By Barb Wloka, Owner of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand

Irrigation is such an important part of farming, but there is so very much to learn!

Finding the perfect moisture balance is a challenge at the best of times. If each product was grown in a controlled climate, it would be easier. But drought, excessive rainfall, undulating fields, soil changes, timers that stop working, or raccoons that chew on the irrigation line… all make irrigation a real challenge.

Then there is the type of irrigation used. Drip is great, where practical, but overhead sprinklers certainly do serve their purpose for some products. And the overhead sprinklers available today are almost as water conserving as drip lines can be.

On a commercial basis, it is best to avoid running irrigation during heavy residential usage times as the pressure drop will impact the output of the sprinklers or drip lines. These times are about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For some fields these times cannot be avoided since, if there are enough zones in a field, at least one must be on during the 24-hour period.

This is where timers are a life saver. They can be programmed so that no two zones are overlapping for more than a minute or two, and no one has to remember to turn anything on or off. Having only one zone run at a time is important for the water pressure. If the pressure is down, the output is not what it ought to be, and the plants do not get the required amount of moisture.

Topography and soil type also play a large part in irrigation needs for plants. In a field which undulates, finding the happy medium for water output can be a challenge. In a field with sandy soil, irrigation may be necessary for three short spurts in a day, whereas the very same product planted in silty loam may require only one run daily. In the field which changes soil types within a zone, that happy medium is difficult to achieve.

Plants themselves also have different needs. Some plants (peppers and tomatoes come to mind) are very fussy about even moisture whereas others (squash, pumpkins) are much more forgiving.

A general goal within all these variables is targeting 50 per cent holding capacity of the soil, which can be found with the use of sensors. As an alternative, you can use your hand – a tool which is always available – in the following manner:

Get a handful of soil from the root depth of your plant. Squeeze it in your hand. If, upon release, the soil falls apart, it is too dry. If excess water flows out or the soil is a muddy ball, it is too wet. If the soil remains a nice, solid, moist ball in your hand, your moisture content is perfect. This hand test should be done frequently and with the irrigation schedule in mind. Because of course, moisture content will be different directly after an irrigation run or just before.

Barb Wloka is owner/operator of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand in Creston, B.C. She and her husband, Frank, have farmed for over 40 years and have learned a lot through trial and error. To grow their knowledge base, both continually research and collaborate with others. They also pick up tidbits of information from staff and customers. Learning to farm is a life-long educational experience!

