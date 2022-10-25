Wloka Farms supports Slocan Valley school

The students at Brent Kennedy Elementary School with their pumpkins. (Submitted by Rod Giles)

The generosity and goodwill that is ever present at Wloka farms spread to the Slocan Valley in October.

Retired Principal Rod Giles was working for a short time at Brent Kennedy Elementary School and asked if students would like to pumpkins to work with around Halloween. After a quick call to Barb at Wloka Farms Fruit Stand, her forever cheery and good nature agreed to donate 110 pumpkins to the students at Brent Kennedy Elementary School.

Shortly after, the pick-up was loaded and the pumpkins were on the way Slocan Valley. The students and staff were delighted to receive the pumpkins for Halloween projects involving math, art , literature, and social-emotional learning. They will work with partners to share and decide who will take the pumpkins home at the end.

Staff and students are extremely grateful to Barb and Frank Wloka in Creston, and Rod for transporting the pumpkins.

Creston Valley