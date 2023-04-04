Wloka Farms: Raspberries 101

By Barb Wloka

Raspberries are a popular fruit eaten fresh, frozen, or cooked in jams, muffins, pies and many other dishes. And they are a fruit which is amazingly easy to grow and harvest.

There are many varieties of raspberries but production is basically divided into two types of canes: floricanes and primocanes. Floricanes are by far the more traditional sort. These raspberries produce on second year wood, produce for about two to three weeks in the late spring and are pruned by removing old wood each fall and leaving four to six young canes upright.

Primocanes, on the other hand, produce on first year wood during the summer and into the fall. To prune a primocane, simply mow or trim the existing wood to the ground. Literally. Cut the canes right down as close to the ground as possible!

The nice thing about primocanes is that they can also be treated as floricanes because they will produce on second year wood as well. With a long row or more than one row of primocanes, choose half the planting and prune one half as floricanes and the other as primocanes. The half pruned as floricanes will start to produce in the late spring as with any other floricane variety. Then there will be a bit of a lull (usually about five days) when few berries are produced and then the primocane bushes will kick in and harvest will continue until the first frost. Ideally – and life is not always ideal – the old floricane wood should be pruned out during the lull to allow more light and air circulation for the primocane production but this step is not absolutely necessary.

Then, next year when pruning, simply flip the pruning – the half that was primocane last year, prune as floricanes. And the half that were floricanes last year, prune to the ground to be primocanes again. This way, there is a guarantee that the floricanes are never older than one year and the size of the berries will stay large.

When planning where to plant, it is important to know that raspberries grow like weeds. Runners are sent out all over the place and raspberry shoots will appear many meters away from the original plants. When planting the first roots, plan to plant at least a foot to eighteen inches apart. It will seem far to much space but by the second year the planting will have filled in.

With floricanes, the first year in the ground will produce no fruit and the plants will need to be pruned in the late summer/fall to prepare for the first crop next spring.

If planting primocanes, the first year the plants will only grow to about mid-thigh height but will produce berries. Second year, despite being pruned to the ground, the plants will be taller than most people and produce fully. Yummy!

Barb Wloka is owner/operator of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand in Creston, BC. She and her husband, Frank, have farmed for over 40 years and, during that time, have learned a lot through trial and error. To grow their knowledge base, both continually research and collaborate with others. Finally, they pick up tidbits of information from staff and customers. Learning to farm is a life-long educational experience!

Barb Wloka’s granddaughter shows off her raspberry harvest. (Submitted)

Creston Valley