Wloka Farms: Hiring our staff

Staffing is a fun and necessary part of running a business. Frank and Barb Wloka are involved daily with the operation of the farm and the fruit stand (yes, seven days a week!), so it’s important to hire people they can work along with. Barb always says that it is easy to get up and face each day knowing she will be surrounded and supported by good people!

To that end, Barb requires a resume from all applicants. Then she runs a fairly rigorous interview process – each interview takes about 45 minutes and a trusted staff member sits in as an observer. The interview starts with a set of basic math problems then moves on to the expectations of the job and the importance of communication within our staff and with our customers. It ends with a set of scenarios to which the applicant is asked to respond. There are no right or wrong answers to the scenarios – but the responses give Barb and her observer valuable feedback about the applicant.

Hiring is done for three distinct areas of the farming process. The first is field work, which entails early hours (Barb is on the farm at 4:30 a.m. and the first staff arrive at 5 every morning during the busy season) and can mean long days. Duties include (but are not exclusive to) planting; installing and maintaining irrigation systems to meet plant requirements and avoid waste; weed control (both manual and mechanical); thinning; harvesting in such a manner that quality is passed to the consumer (avoiding the heat of the day, handling and transporting produce correctly, recognizing maturity requirements); and assisting with packaging that harvested produce.

The second staffing area is back staff. Here, employees assist with prepping produce for sale. This involves some harvesting (raspberries), sorting, trimming, bagging and pricing. A very important job for the back staff is filling orders so that front staff may access prepared orders as customers arrive to pick them up. Again, the day starts early as produce comes in from the field as quickly as possible to avoid the heat of the day. Also, an early harvest means fresh produce ready for that day’s sales. The back staff must communicate with both field staff and front staff to be sure the supply line is continuous.

The last area for staffing is the front staff. Front staff is expected to also assist with prep, packaging, and pricing of produce as well as interact with the public in a friendly and informative manner. Handling cash and a credit card machine is important but so is educating the end user on the produce being sold. Examples of this would be how to store items correctly or which produce will be best for cooking versus fresh eating. Additionally, listening to customers is key – a lot of information is gleaned from their experiences!

Barb Wloka is owner/operator of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand in Creston, B.C. She and her husband, Frank, have farmed for over 40 years and have learned a lot through trial and error. To grow their knowledge base, both continually research and collaborate with others. They also pick up tidbits of information from staff and customers. Farming is a life-long educational experience!

