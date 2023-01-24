Come on a film journey in the outdoors with us on Feb. 4. (Photo courtesy of Wildsight Creston)

Wildsight Creston Valley to host the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

Join Wildsight for a showing on Feb. 4

Celebrate and embrace mountain film and culture, outdoor sports, and environmental initiatives, with a showing of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) on February 4.

The event takes place at the Kootenay River Secondary School Auditorium, with seven films hitting the big screen between 7 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

With a wide mix of skiing, rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking films, there will be something to inspire everyone.

The film Salmon Parks follows an Indigenous-led plan to recover wild salmon and restore critical watersheds amidst the looming threat of industrial scale logging. The film reveals the fascinating interconnectedness between wild salmon and ancient forests while aiming to help secure the establishment of Salmon Parks in Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Nuchatlaht traditional territory, as a matter of Nuu-chah-nulth law, with recognition by federal and provincial governments.

The Farmer is a film about a local legend in the Wasatch Mountains who spends his winters harvesting one of the most precious winter crops on earth: powder. This film explores how his passion for efficiency and sustainability, maximized his lifetime of skiing.

We know that we have a community that loves to ski, kayak, hike, run, bike, camp and be outside with friends and family. Hosting the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is a fun community event in Creston and a fundraiser for Wildsight Creston Valley.

A special thank you to our Wilderness Fan Sponsors: Summit Cycles and Sports, Elevate Mountain Lifestyles, and Columbia Basin Trust. And thank you to all the local businesses that donated door prizes for this event. We couldn’t do this event without the generous support of the community. All event profits will support Wildsight Creston Valley water, conservation and public outreach programs.

Early bird tickets are available until Jan. 27 costing $20 for adults and $3 for youth (under 18). After Jan. 27, regular tickets will cost $25 for adults and $5 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at Kingfisher Books or online at wildsight.ca/events/vimff2023.

