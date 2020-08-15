West Kootenays-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia Maclellan is going to McGill, and she’s ready for the puck to drop.

The Grand Forks native received a scholarship to play on the Martlets, the Women’s Hockey Team at the university. Despite the ongoing situation, she was eager to accept the offer.

“It’s an indescribable feeling, that all the sacrifices my family made for me, and the dedication myself, that it all paid off.”

Maclellan grew up playing minor hockey in Grand Forks and Trail, where she learned the fundamentals that carried her to a major midget team in Trail as an underage player. She spent the last three years at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, and she feels that her time there has prepared her to take on skating at the university level.

“Not only did I have unbelievable coaches, the setup of the program, really allowed me to grow as a player,” said Maclellan. “I was training every day there, I was on the ice every single day; I was improving every day.”

Maclellan spent much of her time on the ice, even out of school, with her parents putting her into camps to further develop her skills. Maclellan graduated Penticton Secondary School this year, and she will be one of the few students heading to McGill’s physical campus this fall.

“All of the classes are online. It’s not going to be the typical freshman experience. The only reason I’m going to McGill right now, is for hockey.”

Her first year will be spent on general studies, before going into more specific studies.

“I think I might get a bachelor’s degree in political science, and then from there get into law school,” said Maclellan. “I’ve always kind of wanted to be a lawyer.”

However, she’ll be missing the ability to travel, at least for this year.

“It’s just a fun thing to do as a team, it brings us closer, more memories we make, and we become better friends.”

Her family are happy to see her efforts rewarded.

“We’re really excited for her getting the opportunity,” said Lydia’s mother Laurie. “She’s been playing hockey for a long time, and she’s worked hard to get there. I know she’s looking forward to moving to the next step, and I really hope this is everything she’s hoping for.”

Lydia had a few words of her own for the people who have taught and encouraged her.

“I would like to thank everyone along the way that has helped me, including my coaches, and especially my parents and family.”



Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyScholarships