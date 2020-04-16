Masked volunteers with some of the more than 60 Easter baskets distributed on the weekend.

Volunteers help spread Easter cheer

By Lorne Eckersley

When Velle Huscroft Weitman decided that there had to be a way to make Easter a happier one for some less fortunate families in Creston, she knew where to turn for help.

Already a volunteer administrator for the Creston Community Support Facebook group, Weitman already had a bank of other volunteers to recruit.

“I launched Operation Easter Basket one week before Easter, and posted on several community pages asking the community if they were in need of an Easter basket for their kids,” she said on Sunday, “or if the could afford to donate and we would put them together.”

She also approached Scott Veitch and asked if Creston Masons would help to put them together.

“I just thought that the Masons could show that they cared for and love their community,” Veitch said. “So we came up with the idea to share some love with less fortunate families (and their kids). We made up 24 baskets and coordinated with the Community Support for their delivery.”

Masonic Lodge members, some of which are also Shriners, were quick to pitch in, making 24 baskets.

Realtor Annette Sawall Smithson, who is also a Creston Community Support administrator, put together another 40 baskets. She and Weitman delivered them—in separate vehicles—to families who made requests or were referred by the Creston Ministerial Association.

“People who could afford to pay gave a donation through our email address to crestonbcmutualaid@gmail.com,” Weitman said. All funds raised by the organization go directly back into the community in the form of goods and services delivered by the all-volunteer group, which was formed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

