Neighbourly Northern Flicker and friend drop by for a visit. Miriam Saville photo

Urban wildlife Part V: The East Kootenay birds of autumn

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the spring, summer and fall of 2020. Part V.

All throughout 2020, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part V.

Above: Neighbourly Northern Flicker and friend drop by for a visit. Miriam Saville photo

Bob Whetham captured this shot of a Common Yellowthroat. She doesn’t look happy — maybe thinking she should not have waited so long to fly south.

A Tundra swan off the water after enjoying a tasty underwater snack. Tundra swans are somewhat smaller than the Trumpeter swans. They nest on arctic tundra — thus the name. During the winter they can be found on estuaries, coastal waters and inland lakes. On migration and in winter they may leave water to feed in agricultural fields.

Two feathered friends just off of Jim Ogilvie way in Marysville. Karen Nordby photo

Garter snake slithers across ponderosa pine needles at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A pair of mating brook trout in Joseph Creek. Stewart Wilson photo

Juvenile red crossbill at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Chipmunk considering its’ next move in preparing for winter. Miriam Saville photo

Underwater feeding at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Crossbills enjoying a day at the spa. Miriam Saville photo

A female mallard on Joseph Creek. Stewart Wilson photo

Pine squirrel enjoying a tasty snack.. Miriam Saville photo

Mourning cloak butterfly at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Coots take off at first sign of danger at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Harris sparrow. Bob Whetham photo

White-throated sparrow. Bob Whetham photo

Clark’s Nutcracker: They use their dagger-like bills to rip into pine cones and pull out large seeds, which they stash in a pouch under their tongue and then carry away to bury for the winter. Each birds buries tens of thousands of seeds each summer and remembers the locations of most of them. Seeds they don’t retrieve play a crucial role in growing new pine forests. Miriam Saville photo

A greater yellowlegs feeding along the shore at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A pair of lapland longspurs feeding at Confederation Park. Stewart Wilson photo

A grouse. Kareen Peters photo

A pair of trumpeter swans have made Elizabeth Lake their home for the past several months. They look as if they are get ready to migrate before the colder weather sets in. Stewart Wilson photo

An American tree sparrow at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Downy Woodpecker looking for a tasty morsel. MiriamSaville photo

A pair of lapland longspurs feeding at Confederation Park. Stewart Wilson photo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise
Next story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

The Creston and District Community Complex. File photo
Creston Valley Farmers’ Market moving indoors on Nov. 7

The market will be held in the rec centre’s Creston room and will have a maximum capacity of 91 people, which includes staff, vendors and customers

File photo
Two arrested near Creston after allegedly fleeing U.S. border agents in Idaho

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Column: Reflecting on my three months in Creston

“My big takeaway from my time here is the great sense of community that exists in Creston. Community is at the heart of this town, and what I’ve noticed is that residents are always thinking and acting for the benefit of their neighbours”

Letter to the editor (File photo)
Letter to the editor: A note to let you know how much we are enjoying the Advance

“The articles are informative and interesting as they focus on people, events and places in our community. Wonderful content!’

Rod Stebbings and Shawn Lord from Cranbrook’s Power Paving. Photo: Gail Landon
Creston Royal Canadian Legion receives free driveway upgrade

“With Remembrance Day around the corner, we got the most wonderful gift”

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

Most Read