The Tompke family used this skating rink in Canyon from about 1971-1980. (Photo courtesy Tompke family)

Tompke family shares memories of skating rink in rural Creston

The Tompke family built a skating rink on their Canyon property in 1970s

By Crystal Scholz (Tompke)

It was a cold, Saturday morning in January 1974 at the Tompke farm in Canyon.

No sleeping in. The farm chores needed to get done as we had big plans for the day at our skating rink.

Snow that had fallen the night before needed to be cleared off the ice. Out came the brooms and shovels and on went the skates. Shortly after lunch, kids began arriving one by one. Hockey teams were formed and a brisk game was played on half of the rink. The other half was reserved for all who just chose to enjoy a leisure afternoon of skating.

As the day wore on, skaters and hockey players wandered to the skate shack, where they were greeted by a toasty fire in the pot bellied stove. The wooden benches provided ample seating to shed hockey gear and skates. Rows of windows provided plenty of natural light and the upper deck sported a great view of the rink.

After supper and chores, we made plans for an evening of night skating. Outside lights and large speakers belting out rock ’n’ roll tunes created the perfect setting for a teenage crowd to enjoy the night. A full moon against the silhouette of the Skimmerhorn mountain range added the final touch to the evening. Hot chocolate on the wood stove and laughter with good friends was a magical ending to our day.

These memories are cherished by Sandy, Judy, Ken, Vern, Crystal and Jon. We are forever grateful to our parents, Leroy and Eleanor Tompke, who made this possible for us to enjoy with friends, neighbours and the community.

If anyone has any pictures of the skating rink while in use (approximately 1971-1980), the family would love to get a copy. They can be sent to cottonwoodranch8@gmail.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay Region Association for Community Living officially opens affordable housing in Creston
Next story
Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Just Posted

Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board, new leaders at the table

The Trust is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors

Creston arts council hosting seniors’ variety show

Seniors’ variety show on Jan. 31 offers dancing, singing, storytelling and more

School District 8: No visiting Chinese students have coronavirus

SD8 says its international students have already been screened for the virus

Tompke family shares memories of skating rink in rural Creston

The Tompke family built a skating rink on their Canyon property in 1970s

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Police search for man who went missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Most Read