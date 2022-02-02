Tilia Botanicals: Using natural herbs to support a good night’s sleep

By Jessica Shearer, Clinical Herbal Therapist and Co-owner of Tilia Botanicals

A good quality sleep is one of our body’s most basic requirements and such an essential component of our overall health. And yet, insomnia and restless sleep seem to be accepted as a common struggle we all experience at one time or another.

When approached for sleep support as herbalists, we listen intently to each individual’s story before deciding the best approach. We consider lifestyle, diet and other important conditions so that we can help you feel balanced and rested again. Some herbs are considered natural sedatives that can “knock you out” at night, such as passionflower, wild lettuce, chamomile, or California poppy. Although these herbs can be very helpful in certain cases, all factors that cause disruptions in the sleep cycle must be considered for lasting relief.

We have found that for many people a key contributor is hormonal changes. Long-term stress may lead to changes in how hormones such as cortisol and epinephrine are circulated. In such cases, taking a somewhat indirect approach and recommending hormone-balancing or liver-supportive herbs has successfully restored healthy sleep cycles.

Very often we like to recommend herbs known as “adaptogens”, which, simply put, support our adrenal glands and nervous system in managing stress hormones. Ashwagandha and Siberian ginseng are wonderful adaptogen herbs that each contain constituents to repair tissues of damaged adrenal glands. When taken during the daytime, they allow much better management of stress hormones and prevent them from hindering sleep at night. An extra benefit people report from taking these herbs during the day is more energy and improved response to stressful situations with fewer symptoms of anxiety.

A common grain we consume, oat, is actually used medicinally as an excellent tonic for an overwhelmed nervous system. We harvest the fresh grain of the oat plant while in its “milky” stage and also use the stalk for our preparations. In some cases, we have even found that simply supporting the liver’s ability to process circulating hormones, such as estrogen, is all that is needed. Some of our clients experienced sleep restoration from a combination of the liver tonic herbs, milk thistle seed, and artichoke leaf.

Whether you have been struggling to sleep for weeks, years, or can’t even remember the last time you’ve had a good night’s sleep, we are here to help find the right solution for you.

Jessica Schearer and Rachel Beck, two women with a passion for herbs and learning, opened Tilia Botanicals together in 2014. They aim to provide a modern approach to herbal medicine right here in the Creston Valley. For more information, check out tiliabotanicals.com or visit the store at 115 20 Ave S.

Tilia Botanicals has a variety of products to help with sleep. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

