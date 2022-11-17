Tigz Designs spreads holiday cheer to local seniors

The annual Santa for Seniors fundraiser sends gifts to all the residents of Swan Valley Lodge

For some, Christmas can be a lonely time, especially for those seniors in care without family to visit them.

Tigz Designs, a local tea and gift shop on Canyon Street, aims to brighten the holiday season for local seniors.

For the last seven years, owners Lori and Bill Cameron have put together Christmas gift bags for all of the residents of Swan Valley Lodge.

“We love Christmas,” said Lori. “We wanted to do something to help somebody. The seniors love it. Some of them don’t have families and don’t get a gift, so it means a lot to them.”

With help from community donations, the Camerons usually assemble about 90 custom gift bags each filled with snacks, treats, and a stuffed animal.

As of last week, a Christmas tree has been put in their storefront decorated with name tags of the Swan Valley residents.

Customers can come in during store hours, choose a name tag, and donate either $20, $25, or $30 towards a gift bag for a senior. The tags can be purchased until Dec. 17.

On the following Monday, the gifts will be delivered to Swan Valley for residents to open, just in time for Christmas.

READ MORE: Columbia Bottle Recycling hosts fundraiser for Creston Food Bank

READ MORE: Creston Rotary Club selling Kootenay-grown, stump cultured Christmas trees

Pick a name off the tree to send a local senior a Christmas gift. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Valleyfundraiser