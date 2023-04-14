The Yoga Room: Yoga Myths Busted

By Barb Minichiello

Yoga and movement classes at The Yoga Room in Creston are for any and all bodies. Can’t touch your toes or haven’t moved for awhile? Then yoga and movement needs to be in your future because motion is lotion.

Our Spring Awakening Workshops offered this April at the lovely, warm and bright Yoga Room with experienced teachers have got you covered.

Starting Saturday, April 1, HypoRestore taught by Jen Schiffke will help you align, breathe and renew. Hypopressives is a postural and breathing technique that helps restore core function and improves posture and pelvic function (incontinence, organ prolapsed), athletic performance, respiration and digestion.

On Thursday, April 13, Barb Minichiello, yoga therapist, will help you discover ways of breathing, moving and eating for a great night’s rest and sleep. Come in your jammies if you like. We will discuss circadian rhythm, Ayurveda (science of life and sister science to Yoga), have a wind down yoga movement practice and a restorative yoga nidra or yoga sleep practice as well. Ginger tea will be served. Handouts with stick figures will be available so you can recreate this special sleepy time.

On Saturday, April 15, Marnie Laser will teach a practice of mind body reset through the nervous system using movement which will generate ease in the body and a sense of calmness in the mind. Movement can release tension by influencing the nervous system. A brief workshop will be followed by a mindful movement practice demonstrating how the body mind is one not two.

Gail Thompson will help us energize for spring with her class of Balancing the Kapha Dosha. All of life including time, seasons, food and people are made up of three doshas (types): Kapha, (earth), Pitta (fire), Vata (air). Everything is a mixture of these three things, however one is usually more dominant. Spring is the Kapha dosha season and no matter what our dominant dosha is we are influenced by Kapha in the spring season. Kapha has a heavy, earthy nature in need of invigorating and stimulating. Following a discussion, people in this workshop will explore practices to energize the Kapha dosha.

We will finish up our series with Stephanie Derraugh’s workshop on Rest to Restore, a beautiful practice of restorative yoga on Sunday, April 30. This practice will consist of long supportive postures which will embrace springs renewal. There will be a handout on the many benefits of restorative yoga and how to make it accessible at home with minimal props. There will be discussion and light refreshments following the practice.

There are a plethora of benefits that you can get from a yoga practice. Yoga has been well researched (Journal of Occupational Health and Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback are just two journals) and has shown to help with stress, lower blood pressure and help you get a better night’s sleep. Yoga is not just for the young, bendy and female. Anyone can learn yoga and practice it as it suits them. Yoga is hugely beneficial for physical and mental health.

Myth: You have to be flexible to do yoga.

Bust: Yoga is a great way to increase and improve flexibility. Our teachers can offer modifications for people in the class so they get the greatest benefit and they can still practice. Yoga can be accessible for everyone. Yoga is more about breathing, calming your nervous system and quieting your mind.

Myth: You have to be young to do yoga:

Bust: Yoga is really beneficial for all ages. Chair and therapeutic yoga are taught at The Yoga Room.

Myth: You can’t do yoga with a bad back.

Bust: Yoga can help ease back pain and can be very effective. Therapeutic and gentle yoga are taught at The Yoga Room by experienced teachers to help with pain. Seven studies in the Journal of Yoga and Physical Therapy found that participants who practiced yoga reported less back pain and greater functional ability.

Myth: Yoga is just a series of stretches.

Bust: Yoga is so much more than a physical practice. Research in the Journal of Inter- national of Yoga concludes that it boosts heart and lung function, reduces anxiety and depression, and helps with your self-awareness which gets you in touch with the needs of your mind and body. It results in knowing ourselves better and helps cultivate loving awareness of ourselves, our community and our earth.

Myth: Yoga is just another type of exercise.

Bust: Yoga is so much more. Yoga is the union of mind, body and spirit. Practicing asana (postures) with conscious breathing improves flexibility, strength balance and relaxation. Yoga helps us connect to our true selves. Yoga philosophy is a guide to self awareness and enables us to live well.

