Take Back the Night returns to Creston

Take Back the Night raises awareness about violence against women

Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCSS) is raising funds at the annual international event Take Back the Night march in support of the ‘Stopping the Violence Awareness Program Sept. 27 at Millennium Park.

The Take Back the Night march focuses on strengthening communities by bringing together people of different races, faith groups, philosophies, genders, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic backgrounds to shatter the silence surrounding violence against women.

Creston residents, law enforcement, and local fire departments will rally at 6:30 p.m. in Millennium Park before marching down Canyon Street.

Donations to the Take Back the Night ‘Stopping the Violence Awareness Program campaign’ can be made directly to the Kootenai Community Centre Society.

Also read: September is Community Foundations Month in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CVMHA junior novice division hosts cookbook fundraiser

Just Posted

PROFILE: Brynne running for Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time West Kootenay resident advocates for food security, environmental issues

Creston Valley students celebrate National Foresty Week with forest field trip

Creston Valley Grades 4 and 5 students participated in the fifth annual… Continue reading

Nelson Cannabis Compassion Club to close down

The province has given the club until Oct. 31 to cease operations

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

Nelson at its Best hosted the event Wednesday

West Creston Fire to receive $15,000 from FortisBC

The first day of the annual Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention… Continue reading

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Toronto van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Mandatory disease testing implemented for harvested Kootenay deer

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

Most Read