Take Back the Night returns to Creston

Take Back the Night raises awareness about violence against women

Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCSS) is raising funds at the annual international event Take Back the Night march in support of the ‘Stopping the Violence Awareness Program’ Sept. 27 at Millennium Park.

The Take Back the Night march focuses on strengthening communities by bringing together people of different races, faith groups, philosophies, genders, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic backgrounds to shatter the silence surrounding violence against women.

Creston residents, law enforcement, and local fire departments will rally at 6:30 p.m. in Millennium Park before marching down Canyon Street.

Donations to the Take Back the Night ‘Stopping the Violence Awareness Program campaign’ can be made directly to the Kootenai Community Centre Society.

