Symphony of the Kootenays coming to Creston this weekend

A celebration of Spain will come to the stage on Sunday, April 24

The Symphony of the Kootenays brings Spain to Creston on April 24. (Submitted)

From Creston Concert Society

To celebrate Spain, the Symphony of the Kootenay will transform into La Sinfonía de los Kootenays for their next performance in Creston.

On Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m., Symphony of the Kootenays will be performing at the Kootenay River Secondary School theatre

Composers from all around have been captivated by the “Land of the Setting Sun”, and it has inspired some of their best and most evocative music.

“Capriccio Espagnol” is a great example, full of dance rhythms and vitality, it shows every bit of Rimsky-Korsakov’s skill in writing for orchestra.

French composers Chabrier and Bizet also depicted Spain in symphonic music.

The home team won’t be neglected either, with works by Da Falla and Turina filling out the evening.

With all of this excitement in Creston’s local theatre, you won’t need a plane to experience this fiesta! ¡Olé!

Tickets will be sold online only at $25 for adults and $12 for youth (ages 18 and under).

To order, send an e-mail to info@crestonconcertsociety.ca. Please include the number of tickets being requested, full names and contact information for each ticket holder.

To make things as safe as possible, there will be no printed tickets. A list with names and contact information will be at the door.

Please read carefully through the current COVID-19 health and safety protocols before ordering your tickets at www.crestonconcertsociety.ca/covid-protocols.

Masks are no longer required within the theatre. However, if you feel more comfortable doing so, please wear one.

As of April 8, proof of vaccination will no longer be required at the theatre. Should there be changes in B.C.’s Public Health Orders before the concert, we will inform attendees via email, a couple days before the event.

For more information on Symphony of the Kootenay, visit www.sotk.ca.

