Sarah Cousins with some of the Kootenay Kulture products. Photo: Jennifer Small

Stuck on Kootenay Kulture

Castlegar student celebrates the Kootenay vibe with business venture

A project that started out as a graduation requirement has turned into a viable business for a Castlegar teen.

Stanley Humphries Secondary School student Sarah Cousins decided to make and sell vinyl stickers for her Grade 12 capstone project.

Cousins’ only business experience was creating a small soap company for a Grade 11 business class, but that gave her an idea of what to do to move her new venture forward.

What was born is Kootenay Kulture Supply Co., a small company with products that let you show off your love of the Kootenay vibe. There’s stickers for the snow lover — bears on skis or boards, Red Mountain and Whitewater; stickers to show off your hometown of Castlegar, Nelson, Salmo, Nakusp, Rossland and Trail; as well as stickers for coffee lovers and outdoor adventure-themed stickers.

Cousins recommends putting them on your snowboard and water bottle or really anywhere that could use a bit of fun.

Her most recent creation is for a limited-edition Tourism Rossland promotion featuring a skier on a chairlift that looks a whole lot like Bernie Sanders — mittens and all.

READ MORE: Young Castlegar man seeks to inspire through podcast

While deciding on a project, Cousins wanted to find a way to incorporate her love of creating.

“I like art, it is relaxing and calming and it is so nice to see what you can create,” said Cousins.

The area of graphic design really appealed to Cousins because she didn’t need to acquire all the mediums necessary for other types of art projects.

Since launching the products four months ago, Cousins has sold several thousand stickers.

“I am actually overwhelmed with all of the response I have been getting,” she said. “It’s been really fun.”

Cousins has also incorporated a charitable aspect to her business. Seven per cent of the company’s proceeds is donated to the BC Parks Foundation.

“I chose the BC Parks Foundation because they support the heath of BC Parks directly. You can also choose from many different restoration options, which really allowed me to put the money into exactly what I believe in,” says Cousins.

“I also think it’s extremely important to give back in any way I can, and with everything I do.”

Stickers can be found throughout the Kootenays at Moonrise Boutique, Humble Bean, Common Grounds and Crumbs in Castlegar, Kootenay Gateway in Rossland, Salmo Outdoor Store, Trail Coffee Company, Trail Museum, Shon’s Bike in Nakusp and the Kootenay Kulture web site.


Photo: Jennifer Small

Photo: Jennifer Small

Photo: Jennifer Small

Photo: Jennifer Small

Photo: Jennifer Small

Photo: Jennifer Small

