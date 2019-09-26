Yvonne De Laive, founder of Mindset Habits and Rick Brown, director of The Venue Performance and Visual Arts society have collaborated to produce Single Mingle Shindig on Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. at the Venue. (Facebook.com/ydelaive)

Social singles event comes to Creston

Yvonne De Laive, founder of Mindset Habits and Rick Brown, director of The Venue Performance and Visual Arts society have collaborated to produce Single Mingle Shindig on Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. at the Venue.

The casual social singles event is a no-pressure coffee, conversation and live music evening for singles who enjoy meeting in person.

Dating websites and apps have changed the way people meet and build relationships.

“I’ve tried online dating for over a year, and I found it hard to find somebody who’s like-minded,” said De Laive. “I would like to meet somebody in person. With this event, I want to make it a little easier for people to find out who’s single in town.”

“It’s about time someone takes the lead on a singles event in town. It’s a great idea,” said Creston resident Amber McGregor.

The first hour of the evening is a meet and greet, followed by an open jam session. Musicians are invited to bring their instruments.

For more information on the Single Mingle Shindig visit Facebook/mindsethabits-events.

