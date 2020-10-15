Author and activist Desmond Cole will the keynote speaker at an Oct. 23 event being put on by Selkirk College’s Mir Centre for Peace and School District 8. Cole is the author of the bestselling book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, which was released in January. Photo: Kate Yang-Nikodym

Author and activist Desmond Cole will the keynote speaker at an Oct. 23 event being put on by Selkirk College’s Mir Centre for Peace and School District 8. Cole is the author of the bestselling book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, which was released in January. Photo: Kate Yang-Nikodym

Selkirk, SD8 to host virtual keynote by writer, activist Desmond Cole

Cole will speak on Oct. 23

Submitted by Selkirk College

Deepening understanding of racism on a global and local level is the focus of a Selkirk College Mir Centre for Peace Lecture featuring Canadian writer and activist Desmond Cole.

In partnership with School District 8, Selkirk College is hosting an anti-racism and intercultural awareness event on Oct. 23 for all citizens of the region. The day of learning includes a virtual keynote speech from Cole that begins at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

“Desmond Cole has emerged as a vital voice for what we are seeing across Canada when it comes to awareness of how systemic racism impacts and devastates the lives of far too many people,” says Jennie Barron, chair of the Mir Centre for Peace. “We are pleased to have Desmond bring his perspective to participants in this virtual day of learning. His insight will help build a foundation of better understanding and ultimately make a difference in our local communities.”

Cole was born in Red Deer, Alta., to parents who immigrated to Canada from Sierra Leone. The 38 year old grew up in Oshawa, Ont., and came to prominence in 2015 when he wrote a cover story for Toronto Life magazine about his own experience of being stopped by police in Canada’s largest city more than 50 times. As a journalist and activist, Cole has become a prominent leader in the anti-racism movement.

Cole released his first book, The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, in January and it quickly became a Canadian bestseller. The book chronicles the year 2017, where Cole captures the perspective of Black Canadians’ struggle against racism and puts the broader issue of entrenched inequality into perspective.

“Clearly the issue of racism in all forms has been thrust to the top of newsfeeds in the last few months, but Desmond has been doing important advocacy work for many years,” says Barron. “His lecture will provide an opportunity for locals to gain deeper knowledge and incorporate the ideas that emerge into their own work in our region.”

The Oct. 23 day-long event is titled Perspective. Learning. Hope: Shifting Our Focus Through Awareness. The Mir Centre for Peace is working with both School District 8 and Selkirk International to present a virtual event that includes an international student panel consisting of both high school and post-secondary learners, breakout discussion groups and an intercultural awareness activity.

The day will also feature presentations by community members active in anti-racism work and a drop-in virtual expo with businesses and organizations committed to furthering intercultural awareness.

External sponsors of the event include the Trail Community Skills Centre, Trail FAIR, West Kootenay EcoSociety, Kootenay Career Development Society, Nelson Community Christian School, Ecole des Sentiers-Alpins and the West Kootenay Boundary Local Government Management Association.

The entire event is open to all community members and offered free. Pre-registration is required to gain access to the Zoom link. You can find more information at: https://selkirk.ca/event/anti-racism-day.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson author launches book on Canadian environmental heroes

Just Posted

Author and activist Desmond Cole will the keynote speaker at an Oct. 23 event being put on by Selkirk College’s Mir Centre for Peace and School District 8. Cole is the author of the bestselling book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, which was released in January. Photo: Kate Yang-Nikodym
Selkirk, SD8 to host virtual keynote by writer, activist Desmond Cole

Cole will speak on Oct. 23

The Creston Gleaners Too building. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Gleaners Too to remain open

“We had a fair number of new people in the community who had expressed interest in coming on as volunteers. That’s what keeps us going, the volunteers”

Source: pixabay
Resource calendar to raise more awareness around elder abuse in Creston

The calendar themes of the “Community Connections for Stronger Seniors” project will revolve around financial abuse and fraud, emotional and physical abuse, and more

Barrass want to be the first to donate to the project. Photo: Connor Trembley
Castlegar man who helped build Hwy 3 wants to see Jordan’s Cabin rebuilt post-blaze

Lorne Barrass spent hours inside the cabin having coffee, lunch with construction workers

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees first case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

Most Read