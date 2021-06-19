Selkirk College seeks community input for president search

Submitted by Selkirk College

The Selkirk College Board of Governors has begun the process of finding a new president and is seeking community input on what traits will be most important in guiding regional post-secondary into the future.

Earlier this year, Selkirk College president Angus Graeme announced that he will be retiring from his position in May 2022 after a terrific post-secondary career that spans 30 years and started as part-time Forest Technology program instructor. Graeme has held the college’s top job since 2011.

The search for Graeme’s replacement has now started with the Board of Governors putting together a search committee made up of broad representation from the college community. The committee has hired executive search firm Leaders International to help with the search and recruitment process, and is now seeking input that will help inform the desired profile for the new president.

“The search for a leader at this level must be inclusive and transparent,” says Board of Governors chair Scott Weatherford.

“Selkirk College opened its doors after a referendum in the mid-1960s where residents of this region voted to contribute to the building and operation of this great community college. This college belongs to everybody, so it’s important that we hear from the broad Selkirk community about the traits, qualifications and background that will be required for our next leader to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The online questionnaire puts forward a number of inquiries that range from background and experience to defining features of Selkirk College. Open to all students, staff, faculty, alumni, retirees and community members, the questionnaire will be available until July 2. Responses will then be amalgamated into a single document to provide a sense of the collective thoughts on the president role.

“This is a vital decision for the college’s future and we want to make sure we proceed with as much information as possible to guide our work ahead,” says Weatherford, the chief executive officer of Fruitvale-based ATCO Wood Products.

“The role of college president permeates past what happens on our campuses; it’s a position that extends to many different facets of our communities. We look forward to hearing perspectives and ideas from around our communities so that we get the right person in that position during this critical time.”

The Selkirk College Board of Governors is composed of provincial government appointed external members of various sectors of the community served by the college and internal members representing students, faculty and support staff. The board is responsible for oversight of the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the college. The management of the college on a day-to-day basis is done by college administration headed by the president who answers directly to the Board of Governors.

Find out more information and get the link to the online questionnaire here: https://selkirk.ca/president-search