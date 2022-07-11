School District 8 names three new principals

Mount Sentinel, Blewett Elementary and Wildflower Creston are getting new leadership

Blewett Elementary will have a new principal next fall. Photo: School District 8

School District 8 has made three new principal appointments at Creston’s Wildflower School, Blewett Elementary and Mount Sentinel Secondary.

Laury Carriere has been named principal of Wildflower School in Creston, while also continuing on as principal for Canyon Lister Elementary. “This change will provide an on-site principal in Creston for both schools and maintain K-7 instructional choices for Creston families,” said the district in a statement.

Jordon Konken meanwhile has been appointed principal of Blewett Elementary after having previously served as vice-principal at Mount Sentinel, Trafalgar Middle School and L.V. Rogers.

At Mount Sentinel, Jennifer Adams will take on the vice-principal role. Adams previously worked as a VP at Homelinks and Mormon Hills School in Creston.