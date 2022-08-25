Angel Flight East Kootenay takes residents to medical appointments in Kelowna. Bulletin file

Angel Flight East Kootenay takes residents to medical appointments in Kelowna. Bulletin file

Save On launches Angel Flight fundraising campaign at seven Kootenay stores

Save-On-Foods stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Creston, Golden and Nelson are once again collaborating to raise money for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

Angel Flight, started in 2019 by retired Airline Captain Brent Bidston and Todd Weslake, is a volunteer run non-profit organization that flies East Kootenay residents to treatment centres in Kelowna for important medical appointments.

Often these appointments are only an hour long, but the trip back and forth can take well upwards of 12 hours — a difficult hurdle or even an impossibility for some to get the care they need.

The seven Save-On Food stores are collectively fundraising from August 25 to September 7. Together these stores have raised over $55,000 for Angel Flight in the past three years.

The goal this year is to raise $21,000. Visit your local store to find out how you can help support this great organization.

