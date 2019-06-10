L-R: Salmo Secondary students Shayde Oswald, Bailey McNeil and Darius Weeden were honoured for winning a provincial digital media contest. Photo submitted

Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

Submitted

Three Salmo Secondary students were in Vancouver last week to accept a digital media award.

Grade 8 Music students Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were treated to an all-expense paid trip to the coast to attend the DigiMusic 2019 Electronic Arts event to accept their award.

The contest challenged B.C. high school music students to combine creativity and technology and submit a soundtrack for a short video game or animated movie clip.

The three students met and mingled with some of B.C.’s leading representatives from the industry as well as Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Lisa Beare and had a chance to talk about their project at the event. They were also given a behind-the-scenes tour of Electronic Arts studios in Burnaby, where many world-class video games such as FIFA and Need For Speed have being created.

For Oswald, the trip also gave him his first plane-ride experience. “EA was great, but the plane ride was the coolest part!” he said.

Chaperone Shelby Anderson, ADST teacher at Salmo Secondary, also took students on the Skytrain and False Creek ferry and even squeezed in a trip to Science World.

“We are very proud of our students,” said Misty Terpstra, vice-principal of Salmo Secondary, “and so incredibly excited for the subsequent opportunities it has given them.”

The competition, funded by the B.C. government, aims to promote the talents of dedicated music students and aspiring young composers.

Contest entries were judged by an expert panel of digital media and music industry representatives and the prize was for two professional-grade sound mixers, donated by Roland Canada Ltd., for the winning group’s school music room.

Previous story
Army cadets conduct annual review

Just Posted

Salmo music students win provincial digital media competition

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden were in Vancouver to receive the award

Save-On-Foods commits to reducing food waste

86 Save-On-Foods stores are diverting 100 per cent of their unsalable perishable foods from landfills.

Graduates recognized at COTR convocation ceremony

184 attendees make for one of the largest convocation ceremonies in 43 years at the College

CBT announces funding for affordable housing options for First Nation communities

$585,000 has been allocated to the Lower Kootenay Band to improve 17 existing units.

Kootenay Virtual Reality offering eye-opening fun

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Most Read