A retirement coffee and cake event was held for Ron Hurry on July 8 at the Catholic church hall, many customers and friends came to see him receive a collage of photos of him working in his shop, courtesy of Wendy’s Custom Framing. (Photo submitted)

Ron Hurry retires

By Signe Miller

Talented jewelers are rare in small towns, and Creston is losing one of the best. Goldsmith Ron Hurry is retiring after 12 years of service in the valley, and moving to Prince George to live with his daughter.

Hurry’s parents were born here in Creston, and he and his wife, Wendy, settled here after moving around the province and the Yukon. Running a nursing home in Kelowna for 20 years left time to perfect his hobby of goldsmithing. A few years of goldsmithing and lapidary work, in New Westminster, followed. Hurry then perfected his skills while living in Whitehorse, Yukon, after leaving the lower mainland.

A natural talent, he has created jade pieces for former Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, and the Queen Mother, as well as making a watch chain for a prospector, consisting of one pound of gold nuggets.

His small shop on Canyon Street, in the Cresteramics store, is where many beautiful items were created and custom pieces came to life. Hurry’s care for his customers was paramount. He will be missed in the volunteer community as well. Most recently, he served as a receptionist at the foot clinic at the hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

Just Posted

Red’s Bakery offering homestyle baking in Crawford Bay

Since 2016, Red’s Bakery has offering homestlye baking on Kootenay Lake’s East Shore…

LETTER: Expanding rat population in Creston

To the Editor: On July 10, my wife found a dead rat… Continue reading

Kootenay Lake East Shore events celebrating history, arts and culture

Starbelly Jam, East Shore Community Culture Day and Museum Days celebrating Kotenay Lake life…

UPDATED: RCMP confirm one death in accident

Two motorcycles ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer on highway near Cranbrook

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Most Read