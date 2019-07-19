Ron Hurry retires

A retirement coffee and cake event was held for Ron Hurry on July 8 at the Catholic church hall, many customers and friends came to see him receive a collage of photos of him working in his shop, courtesy of Wendy’s Custom Framing. (Photo submitted)

By Signe Miller

Talented jewelers are rare in small towns, and Creston is losing one of the best. Goldsmith Ron Hurry is retiring after 12 years of service in the valley, and moving to Prince George to live with his daughter.

Hurry’s parents were born here in Creston, and he and his wife, Wendy, settled here after moving around the province and the Yukon. Running a nursing home in Kelowna for 20 years left time to perfect his hobby of goldsmithing. A few years of goldsmithing and lapidary work, in New Westminster, followed. Hurry then perfected his skills while living in Whitehorse, Yukon, after leaving the lower mainland.

A natural talent, he has created jade pieces for former Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, and the Queen Mother, as well as making a watch chain for a prospector, consisting of one pound of gold nuggets.

His small shop on Canyon Street, in the Cresteramics store, is where many beautiful items were created and custom pieces came to life. Hurry’s care for his customers was paramount. He will be missed in the volunteer community as well. Most recently, he served as a receptionist at the foot clinic at the hospital.

