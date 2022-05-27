PHOTOS: The return of the Creston Valley Blossom Festival parade

After two years of cancelled events, health protocols, and social distancing, the Creston Valley Blossom Festival returned for the 81st annual celebration.

Festivities took place over the long weekend from May 20 to 23, including a street fair and carnival.

The parade, a historical event that dates back to the very first festival, marched down Main Street on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of Creston residents lined the streets with their families to catch a glimpse of the floats. This year’s theme was celebrating health-care and other essential services workers, as depicted on the 2022 Blossom Festival button.

(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
(Photo by Kelsey Yates)

