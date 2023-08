The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline