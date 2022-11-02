PHOTOS: ArtSpace installs mural on Creston’s Hillside Street

The floral paintings was the first public art project from ArtSpace

On Oct. 23, members of ArtSpace Creston installed vinyl prints of their floral paintings on Hillside Street.

ArtSpace is a non-profit, peer-led art collective, created in late spring of 2021 under the wing of the Tilted Brick Gallery. Art classes are offered to the public, as well as space for artistic and cultural events to take place.

These paintings were the first project of the group, which began with six members and has since grown to 15.

ArtSpace had a vision of installing these paintings in a place where the public could enjoy. Marnie Temple, Alison Szpak, and Anne Fetterly approached the Town of Creston with this proposal. Three sites were suggested, and Hillside was chosen as the best fit.

The originals of the flowers were oil painted at a scale of four-by-four feet and were reproduced by Rook Design at the same scale.

This project was made possible with the generous support of former Regional District of Central Kootenay area directors Tanya Wall and Adam Casemore, Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, and ArtSpace.

