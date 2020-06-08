Photos: 2020 grad class parades through Creston

Savanna Endicott (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Jackie Huwer (left) and Nick Powell (right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Jewel Endicott (left), Savanna Endicott (Centre) and Derek Endicott (Right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Logan Gils (left), Rocco Larizza (Middle) and Dexter Gartner (right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Evan Daybell-Chambers (left) and Isaiah Persad (right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Anna Knudsen (Left) and Sierra Simpson (Right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Abbi Stewart (left) and Ashley Daignault (right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Kaleigh Mickleson (left) and Jessa Adams (right) (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Around 25 cars and trucks participated in the parade. (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance) Grads parade (Robert Wisla - Creston Valley Advance)

The 2020 grad class of Prince Charles secondary school paraded through downtown Creston over the first weekend of June to celebrate their milestone.

Starting from Millennium Park, the students made their way to the Ramada hotel honking their horns as onlookers cheered them on from the sidewalks of Canyon Street. The rainy day didn’t keep the spirits of the students down as they waved from their cars and the back of pickup trucks.

“We had to arrange something for the grads, and we wanted to make this year special for them since COVID wrecked the traditional ways of celebrating. Some of the grads will never be able to wear their dresses again, so we wanted to allow them to wear them,” said organizer Jewel Endicott.

