Parade for Front Line Workers

Above: Waiting for the parade—Creston Valley Hospital staff waited patiently on the evening of April 15th, having been notified that a parade organized by YRB road maintenance staff would be passing by to thank front line workers for their efforts. Below: The YRB-led parade included road maintenance vehicles, Town of Creston vehicles and staff and School District No. 8 school buses and staff. After the motorcade passed the hospital it continued on past Swan Valley Lodge and then through the Crest View Village parking lot. Lorne Eckersley photos



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.