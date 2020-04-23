Parade for Front Line Workers

Above: Waiting for the parade—Creston Valley Hospital staff waited patiently on the evening of April 15th, having been notified that a parade organized by YRB road maintenance staff would be passing by to thank front line workers for their efforts. Below: The YRB-led parade included road maintenance vehicles, Town of Creston vehicles and staff and School District No. 8 school buses and staff. After the motorcade passed the hospital it continued on past Swan Valley Lodge and then through the Crest View Village parking lot. Lorne Eckersley photos