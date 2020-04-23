Parade for Front Line Workers

Above: Waiting for the parade—Creston Valley Hospital staff waited patiently on the evening of April 15th, having been notified that a parade organized by YRB road maintenance staff would be passing by to thank front line workers for their efforts. Below: The YRB-led parade included road maintenance vehicles, Town of Creston vehicles and staff and School District No. 8 school buses and staff. After the motorcade passed the hospital it continued on past Swan Valley Lodge and then through the Crest View Village parking lot. Lorne Eckersley photos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons
Next story
LEAP Barnraiser makes jump to Internet

Just Posted

LEAP Barnraiser makes jump to Internet

By Lorne Eckersley For five years participants in a Kootenay Employment Services… Continue reading

Ramada Hotel objects to accommodation tax

By Lorne Eckersley In a scathing letter to the Town of Creston,… Continue reading

UPDATED: Shambhala, Starbelly Jam, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade has also been rescheduled

Wildlife area closure eased

By Lorne Eckersley The closure of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area… Continue reading

Parade for Front Line Workers

Above: Waiting for the parade—Creston Valley Hospital staff waited patiently on the… Continue reading

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

Most Read