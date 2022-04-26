Nominations open for June Lythgoe Scholarship

After a two-year hiatus, the Amy Ferguson Institute (AFI) is pleased to announce that applications are now open to youth aged 17-to-25 for the June Lythgoe Scholarship.

The amount of $1,000 is awarded to one outstanding recipient residing in the West Kootenay region to further their musical studies at a post-secondary institution, masterclass or a course of study at a summer music school.

Established in 2006 as a memorial to Lythgoe, a co-founder of the institute, the AFI has endowed the scholarship fund with the Osprey Community Foundation. Previous recipients of the award include Malaika Horswill, Anna Backus, Devon Leathwood, Gabriel Macdonald, Emma Chart, and Kozmo Sammartino, most of whom have gone onto professional careers in the field of music. The scholarship was last awarded in 2020 to Selkirk College music student Alisa Louise.

For more information regarding the scholarship, and to download applications, please visit the awards page at www.amyfergusoninstitute.ca. Deadline for applications is May 31.